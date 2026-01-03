Florida State faces Virginia after Williams’ 21-point game

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-10, 0-3 ACC) Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Virginia Cavaliers (11-3, 3-0 ACC) at Florida State Seminoles (5-10, 0-3 ACC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida State hosts Virginia after Sole Williams scored 21 points in Florida State’s 82-72 loss to the Syracuse Orange.

The Seminoles have gone 4-6 in home games. Florida State allows 77.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

The Cavaliers are 3-0 against ACC opponents. Virginia is fourth in the ACC scoring 78.4 points per game and is shooting 48.3%.

Florida State averages 75.3 points, 19.8 more per game than the 55.5 Virginia allows. Virginia averages 78.4 points per game, 1.1 more than the 77.3 Florida State allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Williams is averaging 15.2 points and 3.1 assists for the Seminoles. Jasmine Shavers is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

Tabitha Amanze is averaging 10.1 points and 6.7 rebounds for the Cavaliers. Kymora Johnson is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Seminoles: 2-8, averaging 70.9 points, 35.7 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 8-2, averaging 79.9 points, 38.2 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 50.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points.

