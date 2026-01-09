Florida International visits Osei-Bonsu and Missouri State

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 3-1 CUSA) Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-6, 2-2 CUSA) at Missouri State Bears (9-6, 3-1 CUSA)

Springfield, Missouri; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State plays Florida International after Michael Osei-Bonsu scored 20 points in Missouri State’s 90-80 loss to the Kennesaw State Owls.

The Bears are 8-2 on their home court. Missouri State is sixth in the CUSA with 13.9 assists per game led by Keith Palek III averaging 3.4.

The Panthers are 2-2 in CUSA play. Florida International is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Missouri State’s average of 7.1 made 3-pointers per game is 2.1 fewer made shots on average than the 9.2 per game Florida International allows. Florida International scores 14.8 more points per game (85.7) than Missouri State gives up to opponents (70.9).

The Bears and Panthers meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palek is averaging 17.2 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.4 assists for the Bears. Kobi Williams is averaging 16.3 points over the last 10 games.

Corey Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Brit Harris is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 72.6 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 86.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 10.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points.

