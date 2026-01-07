Florida International visits Jacksonville State following Erkins-Ford’s 24-point game

Florida International Panthers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA) Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Florida International Panthers (9-5, 2-1 CUSA) at Jacksonville State Gamecocks (7-7, 2-1 CUSA)

Jacksonville, Alabama; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gamecocks -1.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville State hosts Florida International after Emondrek Erkins-Ford scored 24 points in Jacksonville State’s 78-69 loss to the Liberty Flames.

The Gamecocks have gone 5-3 in home games. Jacksonville State is fifth in the CUSA in rebounding with 36.4 rebounds. Mostapha El Moutaouakkil paces the Gamecocks with 7.5 boards.

The Panthers are 2-1 against CUSA opponents. Florida International is seventh in the CUSA with 23.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Corey Stephenson averaging 3.7.

Jacksonville State is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 1.6 percentage points higher than the 42.2% Florida International allows to opponents. Florida International averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 more made shots on average than the 7.1 per game Jacksonville State gives up.

The Gamecocks and Panthers meet Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: El Moutaouakkil is averaging 18 points and 7.5 rebounds for the Gamecocks. Anthony Bryant is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Stephenson is scoring 18.1 points per game with 6.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists for the Panthers. Julian Mackey is averaging 11.2 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gamecocks: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Panthers: 7-3, averaging 87.0 points, 33.8 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

