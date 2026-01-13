Florida International visits Cottle and Kennesaw State

Florida International Panthers (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-3 CUSA) Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida International Panthers (9-7, 2-3 CUSA) at Kennesaw State Owls (10-6, 2-3 CUSA)

Kennesaw, Georgia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State hosts Florida International after Simeon Cottle scored 28 points in Kennesaw State’s 88-82 victory against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks.

The Owls are 7-1 on their home court. Kennesaw State is fourth in the CUSA with 14.8 assists per game led by Cottle averaging 3.8.

The Panthers are 2-3 in CUSA play. Florida International is third in the CUSA scoring 84.8 points per game and is shooting 47.3%.

Kennesaw State averages 88.9 points, 11.1 more per game than the 77.8 Florida International allows. Florida International scores 8.4 more points per game (84.8) than Kennesaw State gives up to opponents (76.4).

The Owls and Panthers square off Wednesday for the first time in CUSA play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cottle is averaging 20.2 points and 3.8 assists for the Owls. Braedan Lue is averaging 12.2 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Eric Dibami is averaging 8.9 points and 6.6 rebounds for the Panthers. Corey Stephenson is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 85.4 points, 40.4 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.8 points per game.

Panthers: 6-4, averaging 85.9 points, 31.8 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 9.8 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

