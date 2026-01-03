Florida International hosts Missouri State following Bekemeier’s 24-point game

Missouri State Bears (8-5) at Florida International Panthers (7-4) Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Florida…

Missouri State Bears (8-5) at Florida International Panthers (7-4)

Miami; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri State faces Florida International after Kaemyn Bekemeier scored 24 points in Missouri State’s 65-61 victory over the Central Arkansas Sugar Bears.

The Panthers are 6-1 on their home court. Florida International ranks third in the CUSA with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Rhema Collins averaging 4.8.

The Bears are 3-1 on the road. Missouri State is ninth in the CUSA with 11.1 assists per game led by Maycee James averaging 2.8.

Florida International makes 42.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.1 percentage points higher than Missouri State has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Missouri State averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida International gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 19.7 points, 9.8 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 1.7 blocks for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games.

Bekemeier is averaging 17.2 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Lainie Douglas is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 80.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 15.7 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 65.8 points, 34.6 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

