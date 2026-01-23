Florida International hosts Louisiana Tech after Bradley’s 20-point game

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-5, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-6, 4-2 CUSA) Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Louisiana Tech Lady Techsters (12-5, 5-1 CUSA) at Florida International Panthers (11-6, 4-2 CUSA)

Miami; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana Tech visits Florida International after Paris Bradley scored 20 points in Louisiana Tech’s 60-51 victory against the Missouri State Bears.

The Panthers are 8-3 in home games. Florida International averages 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 7.5 points per game.

The Lady Techsters are 5-1 against CUSA opponents. Louisiana Tech has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

Florida International averages 75.6 points, 14.1 more per game than the 61.5 Louisiana Tech allows. Louisiana Tech has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points greater than the 41.9% shooting opponents of Florida International have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhema Collins is scoring 19.1 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Panthers. Parris Atkins is averaging 16.6 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Jordan Marshall is averaging 12.6 points and 7.6 rebounds for the Lady Techsters. Bradley is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 7-3, averaging 76.5 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 12.8 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.2 points per game.

Lady Techsters: 8-2, averaging 71.7 points, 32.9 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.