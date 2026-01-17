Florida hosts Reisma and Missouri

Missouri Tigers (13-7, 1-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-8, 0-5 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Missouri…

Missouri Tigers (13-7, 1-4 SEC) at Florida Gators (12-8, 0-5 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri faces Florida after Jordana Reisma scored 21 points in Missouri’s 94-69 win against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Gators have gone 9-3 at home. Florida averages 75.0 points while outscoring opponents by 12.4 points per game.

The Tigers have gone 1-4 against SEC opponents. Missouri ranks sixth in the SEC with 26.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Shannon Dowell averaging 5.8.

Florida’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Missouri gives up. Missouri averages 8.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.5 more made shots on average than the 5.0 per game Florida allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Liv McGill is scoring 23.2 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists for the Gators. Me’Arah O’Neal is averaging 13 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.7 blocks over the past 10 games.

Chloe Sotell averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 8.9 points while shooting 41.9% from beyond the arc. Grace Slaughter is shooting 45.2% and averaging 17.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 4-6, averaging 71.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.2 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.