Florida hosts No. 18 Georgia following Wilkinson’s 31-point game

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-5, 0-1 SEC) Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

Georgia Bulldogs (13-1, 1-0 SEC) at Florida Gators (9-5, 0-1 SEC)

Gainesville, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -9.5; over/under is 173.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Georgia visits Florida after Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 31 points in Georgia’s 104-100 overtime victory against the Auburn Tigers.

The Gators are 6-0 in home games. Florida averages 12.4 turnovers per game and is 2-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Bulldogs are 1-0 in SEC play. Georgia is 10-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Florida averages 84.3 points, 10.3 more per game than the 74.0 Georgia gives up. Georgia has shot at a 49.5% rate from the field this season, 8.9 percentage points above the 40.6% shooting opponents of Florida have averaged.

The Gators and Bulldogs meet Tuesday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomas Haugh is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, while averaging 17.2 points and 6.4 rebounds. Xaivian Lee is shooting 41.6% and averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Wilkinson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc. Blue Cain is shooting 50.5% and averaging 15.6 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 6-4, averaging 82.9 points, 40.8 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 9-1, averaging 98.1 points, 39.5 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.3 steals and 7.8 blocks per game while shooting 50.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

