Florida Gulf Coast defeats North Alabama 72-55

The Associated Press

January 3, 2026, 5:52 PM

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rahmir Barno had 14 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 72-55 win against North Alabama on Saturday.

Barno also contributed five assists for the Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Ellerbee scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Isaiah Malone finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Lions (5-8, 0-2) were led by Canin Jefferson, who finished with 14 points and six steals. Donte Bacchus added 13 points and nine rebounds for North Alabama. DarKaun King also recorded 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

