Florida Gulf Coast defeats North Alabama 72-55

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) — Rahmir Barno had 14 points in Florida Gulf Coast’s 72-55 win against North Alabama on Saturday.

Barno also contributed five assists for the Eagles (7-8, 1-1 Atlantic Sun Conference). Jordan Ellerbee scored 13 points while going 5 of 8 (2 for 4 from 3-point range). Isaiah Malone finished 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 11 points, while adding eight rebounds.

The Lions (5-8, 0-2) were led by Canin Jefferson, who finished with 14 points and six steals. Donte Bacchus added 13 points and nine rebounds for North Alabama. DarKaun King also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

