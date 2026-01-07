Florida Atlantic visits UAB following Westry’s 24-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-5, 1-1 AAC) Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-6, 1-1 AAC) at UAB Blazers (10-5, 1-1 AAC)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -3; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Florida Atlantic after Chance Westry scored 24 points in UAB’s 109-106 overtime win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Blazers have gone 6-3 at home. UAB is the top team in the AAC with 16.9 fast break points.

The Owls have gone 1-1 against AAC opponents. Florida Atlantic is fifth in the AAC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Devin Williams averaging 2.1.

UAB’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic has shot at a 47.1% clip from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points above the 42.0% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Westry is averaging 15.7 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Blazers. Ahmad Robinson is averaging 12.5 points and 3.8 rebounds while shooting 37.6% over the last 10 games.

Devin Vanterpool is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 6.6 rebounds for the Owls. Kanaan Carlyle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 36.7 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 83.5 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

