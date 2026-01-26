Florida Atlantic takes on Tulsa following Moors’ 21-point showing

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-11, 3-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-6, 5-2 AAC) Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-11, 3-5 AAC) at Tulsa Golden Hurricane (13-6, 5-2 AAC)

Tulsa, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on Tulsa after Jess Moors scored 21 points in Florida Atlantic’s 64-63 win over the South Florida Bulls.

The Golden Hurricane have gone 8-1 in home games. Tulsa is fifth in the AAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 66.1 points while holding opponents to 39.0% shooting.

The Owls are 3-5 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic allows 68.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.1 points per game.

Tulsa is shooting 42.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 7.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Tulsa allows.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mady Cartwright averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Golden Hurricane, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 35.5% from beyond the arc. Hannah Riddick is shooting 49.6% and averaging 15.0 points over the past 10 games.

Vivian Onugha is scoring 9.7 points per game with 6.2 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 8.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Hurricane: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 31.0 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Owls: 4-6, averaging 62.7 points, 32.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

