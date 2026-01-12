Florida Atlantic plays Wichita State, aims to stop home losing streak

Wichita State Shockers (3-14, 0-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-9, 1-3 AAC) Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST…

Wichita State Shockers (3-14, 0-4 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (7-9, 1-3 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic hosts Wichita State looking to break its five-game home losing streak.

The Owls are 3-5 in home games. Florida Atlantic is 1-5 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Shockers are 0-4 against AAC opponents. Wichita State averages 18.8 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.9% Wichita State allows to opponents. Wichita State averages 59.4 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 67.3 Florida Atlantic gives up to opponents.

The Owls and Shockers square off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jess Moors is averaging 7.3 points, 3.2 assists and two steals for the Owls. Madi Gewirtz is averaging 8.5 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the past 10 games.

Taya Davis is averaging 3.7 points for the Shockers. Jaila Harding is averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 33.3 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 36.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points per game.

Shockers: 2-8, averaging 57.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

