Florida Atlantic hosts South Florida after Brito’s 20-point game

South Florida Bulls (12-8, 5-2 AAC) at Florida Atlantic Owls (8-11, 2-5 AAC)

Boca Raton, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida plays Florida Atlantic after Carla Brito scored 20 points in South Florida’s 86-83 loss to the Temple Owls.

The Owls are 4-6 on their home court. Florida Atlantic is 3-4 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.2 turnovers per game.

The Bulls are 5-2 against AAC opponents. South Florida is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Florida Atlantic is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points lower than the 41.2% South Florida allows to opponents. South Florida averages 4.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Florida Atlantic allows.

The Owls and Bulls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vivian Onugha is scoring 10.1 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Owls. Grace Carstensen is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

L’or Mputu is averaging 9.6 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bulls. Jelena Bulajic is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.4 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 72.1 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.0 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

