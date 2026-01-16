Florida A&M visits Bowen and UAPB

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-3 SWAC) Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m.…

Florida A&M Rattlers (4-11, 3-1 SWAC) at Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (5-10, 2-3 SWAC)

Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UAPB hosts Florida A&M after Indiya Bowen scored 21 points in UAPB’s 77-54 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Golden Lions have gone 2-3 at home. UAPB has a 2-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Rattlers have gone 3-1 against SWAC opponents. Florida A&M is 1-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 18.3 turnovers per game.

UAPB is shooting 36.2% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 43.0% Florida A&M allows to opponents. Florida A&M averages 57.7 points per game, 13.6 fewer points than the 71.3 UAPB allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bowen is averaging 13.7 points and 1.8 steals for the Golden Lions. Jailah Pelly is averaging 11.5 points over the last 10 games.

Aina Subirats is shooting 25.0% from beyond the arc with 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 3.6 points. Tahnyjia Purifoy is shooting 43.4% and averaging 15.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Lions: 4-6, averaging 57.4 points, 30.1 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 9.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points per game.

Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.8 points, 31.5 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

