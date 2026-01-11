Florida A&M takes home win streak into matchup with Grambling

Grambling Tigers (8-8, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Grambling Tigers (8-8, 2-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-9, 1-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Grambling looking to prolong its four-game home winning streak.

The Rattlers are 3-1 on their home court. Florida A&M is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Tigers are 2-1 against conference opponents. Grambling ranks eighth in the SWAC with 20.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Roderick Coffee III averaging 3.8.

Florida A&M scores 68.3 points per game, 3.9 fewer points than the 72.2 Grambling gives up. Grambling averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Florida A&M gives up.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is averaging 11.8 points for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 11.2 points over the last 10 games.

Coffee is averaging 9.4 points, 3.9 assists and 1.6 steals for the Tigers. Antonio Munoz is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 68.9 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Tigers: 5-5, averaging 73.6 points, 29.5 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

