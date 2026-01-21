Florida A&M puts home win streak on the line against Jackson State

Jackson State Lady Tigers (4-13, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-12, 3-2 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST…

Jackson State Lady Tigers (4-13, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (4-12, 3-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Thursday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Jackson State aiming to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Rattlers are 3-3 on their home court. Florida A&M has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Lady Tigers have gone 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State ranks fifth in the SWAC giving up 67.6 points while holding opponents to 43.6% shooting.

Florida A&M is shooting 34.6% from the field this season, 9.0 percentage points lower than the 43.6% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.9 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has allowed to its opponents (42.8%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shaniyah McCarthy is averaging 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds for the Rattlers. Aina Subirats is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaileyah Cotton is averaging 6.1 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Lady Tigers. Rhema Pegues is averaging 10.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 4-6, averaging 61.2 points, 30.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Lady Tigers: 2-8, averaging 52.4 points, 31.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.9 steals and 0.7 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.