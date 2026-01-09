Florida A&M plays Southern in conference matchup

Southern Jaguars (7-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 1-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Southern Jaguars (7-7, 3-0 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (2-11, 1-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DeMya Porter and Southern visit Shaniyah McCarthy and Florida A&M in SWAC action Saturday.

The Rattlers are 2-3 in home games. Florida A&M averages 18.6 turnovers per game and is 0-2 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Jaguars have gone 3-0 against SWAC opponents. Southern is third in the SWAC giving up 65.1 points while holding opponents to 43.9% shooting.

Florida A&M is shooting 33.2% from the field this season, 10.7 percentage points lower than the 43.9% Southern allows to opponents. Southern averages 4.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Florida A&M allows.

The Rattlers and Jaguars match up Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McCarthy is scoring 10.3 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists for the Rattlers. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 11.7 points and 2.7 rebounds while shooting 43.2% over the past 10 games.

Porter is shooting 53.8% and averaging 10.4 points for the Jaguars. Jaylia Reed is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 2-8, averaging 58.6 points, 31.1 rebounds, 7.9 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 61.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 10.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.8 points.

