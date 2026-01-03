Florida A&M plays Bethune-Cookman after Washington’s 21-point game

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10) Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5;…

Florida A&M Rattlers (3-8) at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (3-10)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wildcats -7.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M plays Bethune-Cookman after Kaleb Washington scored 21 points in Florida A&M’s 89-65 loss to the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

The Wildcats have gone 2-0 in home games. Bethune-Cookman has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Rattlers are 0-7 on the road. Florida A&M ranks ninth in the SWAC with 20.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Micah Octave averaging 5.0.

Bethune-Cookman scores 71.2 points per game, 11.5 fewer points than the 82.7 Florida A&M allows. Florida A&M’s 41.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.8 percentage points lower than Bethune-Cookman has allowed to its opponents (48.5%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ariel Bland is averaging 3.7 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Wildcats. Jordan Johnson is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Jaquan Sanders is averaging 11.2 points for the Rattlers. Antonio Baker is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 67.3 points, 27.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.7 points per game.

Rattlers: 3-7, averaging 67.1 points, 27.6 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.