Florida A&M plays Alcorn State after McCarthy’s 22-point game

Alcorn State Braves (8-9, 5-1 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (5-12, 4-2 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State after Shaniyah McCarthy scored 22 points in Florida A&M’s 68-63 victory over the Jackson State Lady Tigers.

The Rattlers have gone 4-3 at home. Florida A&M is 2-9 against opponents over .500.

The Braves are 5-1 against conference opponents. Alcorn State gives up 62.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.8 points per game.

Florida A&M is shooting 35.4% from the field this season, 4.9 percentage points lower than the 40.3% Alcorn State allows to opponents. Alcorn State averages 53.6 points per game, 19.6 fewer points than the 73.2 Florida A&M allows to opponents.

The Rattlers and Braves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aina Subirats is shooting 28.1% from beyond the arc with 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Rattlers, while averaging 3.9 points. Tahnyjia Purifoy is averaging 13.7 points, 4.3 assists and 2.2 steals over the past 10 games.

Nakia Cheatham is scoring 12.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Braves. Kiarra Henderson is averaging 8.8 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 5-5, averaging 62.6 points, 28.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 39.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Braves: 6-4, averaging 51.1 points, 30.3 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 53.4 points.

