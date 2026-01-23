Florida A&M hosts Alcorn State following Hamilton’s 20-point game

Alcorn State Braves (3-14, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-9, 4-1 SWAC) Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alcorn State Braves (3-14, 2-3 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (7-9, 4-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alcorn State plays Florida A&M after Omari Hamilton scored 20 points in Alcorn State’s 76-75 victory against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

The Rattlers have gone 4-1 at home. Florida A&M allows 78.4 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.9 points per game.

The Braves are 2-3 against SWAC opponents. Alcorn State has a 0-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Florida A&M’s average of 7.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 8.0 per game Alcorn State allows. Alcorn State’s 41.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.7 percentage points lower than Florida A&M has given up to its opponents (45.9%).

The Rattlers and Braves square off Saturday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is averaging 13.3 points for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.6 points over the last 10 games.

Shane Lancaster is averaging 11.6 points for the Braves. Davian Williams is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 71.4 points, 28.8 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points per game.

Braves: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.7 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

