Florida A&M faces Jackson State, looks for 6th straight win

Jackson State Tigers (5-14, 4-2 SWAC) at Florida A&M Rattlers (8-9, 5-1 SWAC)

Tallahassee, Florida; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida A&M comes into a matchup with Jackson State as winners of five games in a row.

The Rattlers are 5-1 in home games. Florida A&M is 3-7 against opponents over .500.

The Tigers are 4-2 against SWAC opponents. Jackson State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Florida A&M is shooting 43.8% from the field this season, 4.2 percentage points lower than the 48.0% Jackson State allows to opponents. Jackson State averages 66.9 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 77.2 Florida A&M gives up to opponents.

The Rattlers and Tigers meet Monday for the first time in SWAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaquan Sanders is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Rattlers. Tyler Shirley is averaging 10.4 points over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 12.4 points while shooting 34.7% from beyond the arc. Daeshun Ruffin is shooting 49.4% and averaging 27.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rattlers: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 28.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.5 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 29.6 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

