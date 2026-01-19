Florida A&M deals Mississippi Valley State 18th straight loss with 62-48 victory

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders had 16 points to help Florida A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 62-48 on…

ITTA BENA, Miss. (AP) — Jaquan Sanders had 16 points to help Florida A&M defeat Mississippi Valley State 62-48 on Monday night, dealing the Delta Devils an 18th straight loss.

Sanders also had six rebounds and six assists for the Rattlers (7-9, 4-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Micah Octave had 13 points and Anquan Boldin Jr. scored 10 points on 4-for-4 shooting from the field and 2 for 3 from the free-throw line.

Michael James finished with 14 points and three steals for the Delta Devils (1-19, 0-6). Xzayvion Childress also scored 14 and Daniel Mayfield had nine points and four steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

