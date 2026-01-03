Flemings, No. 8 Houston Cougars to visit Miller, Cincinnati Bearcats

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5) Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 135.5…

Houston Cougars (12-1) at Cincinnati Bearcats (8-5)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -7.5; over/under is 135.5

BOTTOM LINE: Kingston Flemings and No. 8 Houston visit Baba and Cincinnati in Big 12 action Saturday.

The Bearcats are 8-1 on their home court. Cincinnati is fifth in the Big 12 with 17.5 assists per game led by Kerr Kriisa averaging 4.1.

The Cougars play their first true road game after going 12-1 with a 5-1 record in neutral-site games to start the season. Houston is the leader in the Big 12 allowing just 60.0 points per game while holding opponents to 38.9% shooting.

Cincinnati averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 3.0 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Houston allows. Houston averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.7 more made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Cincinnati allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miller is scoring 13.6 points per game with 11.5 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 12.7 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 41.1% over the last 10 games.

Flemings is averaging 15.3 points, 4.9 assists and 2.1 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 16.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 37.8 rebounds, 17.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 80.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.8 assists, 8.8 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

