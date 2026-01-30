Flemings leads No. 10 Houston against Cincinnati after 27-point performance

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 Big 12) Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Cincinnati Bearcats (11-10, 3-5 Big 12) at Houston Cougars (18-2, 6-1 Big 12)

Houston; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 10 Houston faces Cincinnati after Kingston Flemings scored 27 points in Houston’s 79-70 win over the TCU Horned Frogs.

The Cougars are 10-0 in home games. Houston is 14-2 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bearcats are 3-5 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is fourth in the Big 12 with 16.8 assists per game led by Day Day Thomas averaging 3.8.

Houston makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Cincinnati has allowed to its opponents (41.1%). Cincinnati averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Houston allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Flemings is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 assists and 1.9 steals for the Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

Thomas averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bearcats, scoring 11.2 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Baba is averaging 13.4 points, 10.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 9-1, averaging 82.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Bearcats: 4-6, averaging 68.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.