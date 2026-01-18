Flau’jae Johnson’s 23 points, 10 rebounds lead No. 6 LSU past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 LSU rolled past No. 13…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Flau’jae Johnson had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 6 LSU rolled past No. 13 Oklahoma 91-72 on Sunday.

Jada Richard added 21 points for the Tigers (17-2, 3-2 Southeastern Conference), who knocked off the Sooners after beating then-No. 2 Texas last Sunday.

Aaliyah Chavez, Oklahoma’s star freshman, was held to 11 points on 3-for-14 shooting. She entered the day averaging 19.2 points.

Payton Verhulst scored 21 points and Raegan Beers added 10 points and 11 rebounds for the Sooners (14-4, 2-3).

LSU, the nation’s leader with just over 100 points per game, got the best of an Oklahoma squad that ranked second with nearly 91 points per contest. LSU outscored Oklahoma 29-8 at the free throw line and two Sooners fouled out.

Oklahoma sold out the Lloyd Noble Center, but home fans started filing out midway through the fourth quarter as the Sooners lost their third straight. They had climbed to No. 5 in the AP Top 25, but now have consecutive losses to ranked opponents Ole Miss, Kentucky and LSU.

The game was a continuation of Oklahoma’s longtime rivalry with LSU coach Kim Mulkey. The Sooners faced her often as Big 12 rivals when Mulkey coached Baylor and Oklahoma was still in the Big 12.

Oklahoma ran out to a 13-4 lead on Sunday, but LSU closed the first quarter on a 20-3 run to take a 24-16 lead into the second.

LSU led 45-35 at halftime behind 15 points from Johnson. The Tigers held Chavez to three points on 1-for-6 shooting before the break.

The Tigers expanded their lead to 70-52 at the end of the third quarter.

LSU: Visits Texas A&M on Thursday.

Oklahoma: Hosts No. 2 South Carolina on Thursday.

