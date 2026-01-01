Fitzpatrick and the New Haven Chargers visit conference foe Stonehill

New Haven Chargers (5-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-10) South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits…

New Haven Chargers (5-8) at Stonehill Skyhawks (3-10)

South Easton, Massachusetts; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Haven visits Stonehill in NEC action Friday.

The Skyhawks have gone 3-1 in home games. Stonehill ranks second in the NEC in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Ridvan Tutic paces the Skyhawks with 7.5 boards.

The Chargers are 1-6 in road games. New Haven is 3-5 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 11.1 turnovers per game.

Stonehill averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game, 1.0 more made shot than the 7.2 per game New Haven gives up. New Haven has shot at a 43.8% rate from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Stonehill have averaged.

The Skyhawks and Chargers meet Friday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hermann Koffi is scoring 14.9 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists for the Skyhawks. Davante Hackett is averaging 11.0 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 39.2% over the past 10 games.

Jabri Fitzpatrick is shooting 39.9% and averaging 12.8 points for the Chargers. Kheni Briggs is averaging 0.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Skyhawks: 2-8, averaging 66.3 points, 35.2 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points per game.

Chargers: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

