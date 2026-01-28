Fitzpatrick and the New Haven Chargers take on conference foe Mercyhurst

New Haven Chargers (9-11, 4-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (10-11, 5-3 NEC) Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

New Haven Chargers (9-11, 4-3 NEC) at Mercyhurst Lakers (10-11, 5-3 NEC)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Qadir Martin and Mercyhurst host Jabri Fitzpatrick and New Haven in NEC action.

The Lakers have gone 7-2 in home games. Mercyhurst is eighth in the NEC with 21.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Martin averaging 4.3.

The Chargers have gone 4-3 against NEC opponents. New Haven gives up 66.8 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.0 points per game.

Mercyhurst is shooting 45.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.7% New Haven allows to opponents. New Haven has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 1.5 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of Mercyhurst have averaged.

The Lakers and Chargers match up Thursday for the first time in NEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Blunt is shooting 36.4% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 16.3 points. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.9 points, 3.2 assists and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

Stefano Faloppa is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Chargers. Andre Pasha is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 67.1 points, 28.9 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Chargers: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 26.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

