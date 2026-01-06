Fields leads Old Dominion against Marshall after 29-point game

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-3, 4-0 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6…

Old Dominion Monarchs (10-5, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (13-3, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion faces Marshall after Simaru Fields scored 29 points in Old Dominion’s 73-68 victory against the Georgia State Panthers.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-1 in home games. Marshall has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Monarchs are 2-1 in Sun Belt play. Old Dominion has a 4-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Marshall scores 72.8 points, 8.4 more per game than the 64.4 Old Dominion allows. Old Dominion has shot at a 38.5% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 36.8% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Monarchs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Blessing King is averaging 4.6 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Olivia Olson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Fields is shooting 35.4% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Monarchs, while averaging 12.9 points and 2.1 steals. En’Dya Buford is averaging 11.8 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 9-1, averaging 75.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.7 points per game.

Monarchs: 6-4, averaging 66.9 points, 36.7 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 8.9 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.