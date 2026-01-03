Fielder, Boise State Broncos take on the San Diego State Aztecs

Boise State Broncos (9-4, 1-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-4, 2-0 MWC) San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST…

Boise State Broncos (9-4, 1-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-4, 2-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aztecs -3.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego State takes on Boise State in a matchup of MWC teams.

The Aztecs have gone 6-1 in home games. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 33.8 rebounds. Miles Heide leads the Aztecs with 5.3 boards.

The Broncos are 1-1 in MWC play. Boise State has a 2-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

San Diego State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Boise State gives up. Boise State averages 75.8 points per game, 3.7 more than the 72.1 San Diego State gives up.

The Aztecs and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taj DeGourville is averaging 4.4 points for the Aztecs. BJ Davis is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games.

Andrew Meadow averages 1.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncos, scoring 11.8 points while shooting 42.2% from beyond the arc. Drew Fielder is shooting 55.4% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

