Fielder and the Boise State Broncos take on conference foe San Diego State

Boise State Broncos (9-4, 1-1 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (8-4, 2-0 MWC)

San Diego; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boise State visits San Diego State in MWC action Saturday.

The Aztecs are 6-1 on their home court. San Diego State is 8-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos have gone 1-1 against MWC opponents. Boise State is 3-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

San Diego State averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.4 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Boise State allows. Boise State averages 7.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game San Diego State gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: BJ Davis is averaging 12.3 points for the Aztecs. Reese Dixon-Waters is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Drew Fielder is scoring 13.5 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Broncos. Pearson Carmichael is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 6-4, averaging 83.3 points, 34.9 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Broncos: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.9 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.7 points.

