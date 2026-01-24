Fielder and Ahrens combine for 38 points, Boise State takes down Air Force 96-54

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder and Spencer Ahrens combined to score 38 points as Boise State beat Air Force…

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Drew Fielder and Spencer Ahrens combined to score 38 points as Boise State beat Air Force 96-54 on Saturday.

Fielder had 20 points and added eight rebounds for the Broncos (12-8, 4-5 Mountain West Conference). Spencer Ahrens added 18 points while shooting 6 for 10 (4 for 6 from 3-point range) to go with five rebounds. Aginaldo Neto had 11 points and two steals.

The Falcons (3-17, 0-9) were led by Kam Sanders, who recorded 10 points, their only player in double figures. Air Force also got eight points from Eli Robinson. Lucas Hobin finished with seven points. The loss was the Falcons’ 13th straight.

Boise State took the lead five minutes into the first half and did not trail again. Ahrens led with 14 points in the first half, going 4 of 5 from behind the arc to put them up 48-29 at the break. Boise State pulled away with a 24-3 run in the second half to extend a 17-point lead to 38 points. They outscored Air Force by 23 points in the final half, as Fielder led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.