Fiegen scores 31 as Cornell defeats Brown 89-67

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 31 points to lead Cornell over Brown 89-67 on Monday. Fiegen added nine…

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 31 points to lead Cornell over Brown 89-67 on Monday.

Fiegen added nine rebounds for the Big Red (8-9, 1-3 Ivy League). Cooper Noard scored 20 points, shooting 6 for 10 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line.

The Bears (7-10, 1-3) were led in scoring by Jeremiah Jenkins, who finished with 17 points. Isaiah Langham added 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.