FGCU visits North Alabama following Bacchus’ 22-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (6-8, 0-1 ASUN) at North Alabama Lions (5-7, 0-1 ASUN)

Florence, Alabama; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Alabama faces FGCU after Donte Bacchus scored 22 points in North Alabama’s 70-67 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Lions are 3-2 in home games. North Alabama has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles are 0-1 in ASUN play. FGCU is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

North Alabama’s average of 6.3 made 3-pointers per game is 2.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.9 per game FGCU allows. FGCU averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.1 more makes per game than North Alabama allows.

The Lions and Eagles match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bacchus is shooting 46.8% and averaging 14.3 points for the Lions. Dallas Howell is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

J.R. Konieczny is averaging 15.5 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.4 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 69.3 points, 31.4 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 81.3 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points.

