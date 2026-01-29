FGCU secures 72-64 victory over North Alabama

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 18 points in FGCU’s 72-64 win over North Alabama on Thursday. Ellerbee…

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Ellerbee had 18 points in FGCU’s 72-64 win over North Alabama on Thursday.

Ellerbee went 6 of 13 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Eagles (9-13, 3-6 Atlantic Sun Conference). Rory Stewart scored 17 points while going 7 of 13 (3 for 8 from 3-point range) and added eight rebounds. Jack Reddick had 11 points.

Donte Bacchus finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Lions (6-13, 1-7). Canin Jefferson added 15 points and two steals for North Alabama. Corneilous Williams also had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

