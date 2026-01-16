FGCU hosts West Georgia following Williams-Dryden’s 31-point game

West Georgia Wolves (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-4 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

West Georgia Wolves (9-8, 3-2 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-11, 1-4 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: West Georgia visits FGCU after Shelton Williams-Dryden scored 31 points in West Georgia’s 95-86 loss to the Stetson Hatters.

The Eagles have gone 5-6 in home games. FGCU is 2-10 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolves have gone 3-2 against ASUN opponents. West Georgia has a 4-6 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

FGCU scores 81.0 points per game, 0.3 more points than the 80.7 West Georgia allows. West Georgia averages 76.7 points per game, 3.1 fewer than the 79.8 FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rory Stewart is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, while averaging 8.6 points. J.R. Konieczny is shooting 48.6% and averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Williams-Dryden is scoring 19.8 points per game with 9.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Wolves. Josh Smith is averaging 16.8 points and 1.7 rebounds while shooting 36.2% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 2-8, averaging 75.9 points, 31.3 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Wolves: 5-5, averaging 77.0 points, 34.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.3 points.

