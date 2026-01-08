FGCU hosts Collins and Austin Peay

Austin Peay Governors (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-8, 1-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Eagles -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on FGCU after Zyree Collins scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 71-68 victory against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles are 5-3 in home games. FGCU is 2-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The Governors have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay is 3-4 against opponents over .500.

FGCU makes 45.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.8 percentage points higher than Austin Peay has allowed to its opponents (42.7%). Austin Peay averages 80.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 79.1 FGCU allows to opponents.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is shooting 44.0% and averaging 15.1 points for the Eagles. Rory Stewart is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Collins is averaging 13.5 points, 4.2 assists and 2.2 steals for the Governors. Collin Parker is averaging 18.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

