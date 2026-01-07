FGCU hosts Austin Peay following Collins’ 23-point showing

Austin Peay Governors (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-8, 1-1 ASUN) Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Austin Peay Governors (8-5, 2-0 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (7-8, 1-1 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Peay takes on FGCU after Zyree Collins scored 23 points in Austin Peay’s 71-68 win against the Jacksonville Dolphins.

The Eagles are 5-3 on their home court. FGCU is 4-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.3 turnovers per game.

The Governors have gone 2-0 against ASUN opponents. Austin Peay has a 3-4 record against teams over .500.

FGCU averages 82.4 points, 13.0 more per game than the 69.4 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 80.5 points per game, 1.4 more than the 79.1 FGCU gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: J.R. Konieczny is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Eagles. Jordan Ellerbee is averaging 15.5 points and 3.4 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Collin Parker is scoring 15.8 points per game with 6.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists for the Governors. Rashaud Marshall is averaging 14.2 points and 6.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 4-6, averaging 80.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 77.9 points, 32.9 rebounds, 16.6 assists, 10.1 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

