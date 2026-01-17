Feroah’s 16 lead Southern Utah past Abilene Christian 74-52

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jaiden Feroah had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Southern Utah’s 74-52 win against Abilene…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jaiden Feroah had 16 points and 10 rebounds in Southern Utah’s 74-52 win against Abilene Christian on Saturday night.

Isaiah Cottrell scored 13 points and added 12 rebounds and four blocks for the Thunderbirds (6-13, 2-4 Western Athletic Conference). Dylan Jones finished with 13 points.

The Wildcats (10-9, 2-4) were led by Bradyn Hubbard, who recorded 14 points and five steals. Rich Smith added 10 points, eight rebounds, five assists and two steals for Abilene Christian. Christian Alston had eight points.

