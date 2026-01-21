Feroah has 18 as Southern Utah knocks off Utah Valley 84-70

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jaiden Feroah’s 18 points helped Southern Utah defeat Utah Valley 84-70 on Wednesday. Feroah added…

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Jaiden Feroah’s 18 points helped Southern Utah defeat Utah Valley 84-70 on Wednesday.

Feroah added 11 rebounds and five assists for the Thunderbirds (7-13, 3-4 Western Athletic Conference). Isaiah Cottrell added 15 points while shooting 5 of 11 from the field and 5 for 5 from the line while he also had 12 rebounds. Tanner Hayhurst shot 5 for 8, including 2 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 14 points.

Jackson Holcombe finished with 26 points, 13 rebounds, four assists, three steals and two blocks for the Wolverines (15-5, 5-2). Trevan Leonhardt added 14 points and four assists for Utah Valley. Isaac Hawkins finished with 10 points and two blocks.

