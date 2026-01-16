Fens leads South Dakota against North Dakota

South Dakota Coyotes (10-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-12, 3-2 Summit League) Grand Forks, North Dakota;…

South Dakota Coyotes (10-9, 2-2 Summit League) at North Dakota Fightin’ Hawks (9-12, 3-2 Summit League)

Grand Forks, North Dakota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Dakota takes on North Dakota after Cameron Fens scored 31 points in South Dakota’s 99-83 victory against the UMKC Roos.

The Fightin’ Hawks have gone 6-5 in home games. North Dakota is 5-9 against opponents over .500.

The Coyotes have gone 2-2 against Summit League opponents. South Dakota is second in the Summit League scoring 83.2 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

North Dakota is shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 7.7 percentage points lower than the 50.5% South Dakota allows to opponents. South Dakota scores 6.4 more points per game (83.2) than North Dakota gives up to opponents (76.8).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Greyson Uelmen is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Fightin’ Hawks. Eli King is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Isaac Bruns is averaging 20.6 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Coyotes. Fens is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Fightin’ Hawks: 6-4, averaging 79.0 points, 33.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Coyotes: 5-5, averaging 83.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 6.2 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.