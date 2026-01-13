Fears scores career-high 23, Kohler scores 16, leads No. 12 Michigan State in 81-60 win over Indiana

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the first half and Jaxon…

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Jeremy Fears scored 19 of his career-high 23 points in the first half and Jaxon Kohler finished with 16 points, leading No. 12 Michigan State to an 81-60 win over Indiana on Tuesday night.

The Spartans (15-2, 5-1 Big Ten) trailed by seven midway through the first half when Fears was their only scorer and led 39-32 at halftime after some of his teammates contributed offensively.

The Hoosiers (12-5, 3-3) tied the game with 11:19 to remaining, before giving up 19 straight points while being held scoreless for nearly seven minutes.

Indiana’s Lamar Wilkerson scored 19 points and didn’t get much help because none of his teammates scored in double figures. Reed Bailey, who is averaging 10 points, fouled out for the Hoosiers.

Michigan State missed 7 of 8 3-pointers to open the game, then Kohler became the first player other than Fears to score when he made a shot beyond the arc midway through the first half. Kur Teng had three 3-pointers and Jordan Scott made one shot behind the arc in the first half.

Kohler grabbed 10 rebounds for his 10th double-double and Fears made 10 assists for his fourth double-double.

Scott scored a career-high 11 points and Teng added 11.

There were six lead changes and four ties before Michigan State took control.

The Spartans scored seven points in less than a minute, capped by Coen Carr’s latest dunk that compelled Indiana coach Darian DeVries to call a timeout. The first-year coach called another one trying to slow down a pivotal run that turned a closely contested game into a rout.

Indiana hosts Iowa on Saturday.

Michigan State visits Washington on Saturday.

