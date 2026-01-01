Fears leads No. 9 Michigan State against No. 13 Nebraska after 21-point game

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten) Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST…

Michigan State Spartans (12-1, 2-0 Big Ten) at Nebraska Cornhuskers (13-0, 2-0 Big Ten)

Lincoln, Nebraska; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 9 Michigan State faces No. 13 Nebraska after Jeremy Fears Jr. scored 21 points in Michigan State’s 114-97 victory over the Cornell Big Red.

The Cornhuskers have gone 9-0 at home. Nebraska ranks sixth in the Big Ten in rebounding with 36.3 rebounds. Rienk Mast leads the Cornhuskers with 6.8 boards.

The Spartans are 2-0 in conference games. Michigan State is 9-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Nebraska averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game, 2.1 more made shots than the 8.2 per game Michigan State allows. Michigan State averages 14.6 more points per game (80.8) than Nebraska allows (66.2).

The Cornhuskers and Spartans face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarques Lawrence is averaging 9.1 points and 3.9 assists for the Cornhuskers. Mast is averaging 18.0 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 50.8% over the past 10 games.

Jaxon Kohler is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 10.3 rebounds for the Spartans. Coen Carr is averaging 12.3 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cornhuskers: 10-0, averaging 83.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 18.2 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Spartans: 9-1, averaging 82.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points.

