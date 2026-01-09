Fandre and Lehigh host Colgate

Colgate Raiders (5-9, 1-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-7, 3-0 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Colgate Raiders (5-9, 1-2 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (7-7, 3-0 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Colgate after Lily Fandre scored 23 points in Lehigh’s 60-57 victory against the Holy Cross Crusaders.

The Mountain Hawks have gone 4-2 in home games. Lehigh gives up 69.9 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.4 points per game.

The Raiders are 1-2 in Patriot play. Colgate is 1-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 15.8 turnovers per game.

Lehigh is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points higher than the 41.4% Colgate allows to opponents. Colgate averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Lehigh gives up.

The Mountain Hawks and Raiders meet Saturday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fandre is shooting 38.3% and averaging 14.5 points for the Mountain Hawks. Jessie Ozzauto is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Ella Meabon is averaging 15.3 points for the Raiders. Tatiana Matthews is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 66.4 points, 26.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points per game.

Raiders: 1-9, averaging 52.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 7.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 33.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

