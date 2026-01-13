Fandre and Lehigh host Boston University

Boston University Terriers (4-11, 0-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-7, 4-0 Patriot) Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Boston University Terriers (4-11, 0-4 Patriot) at Lehigh Mountain Hawks (8-7, 4-0 Patriot)

Bethlehem, Pennsylvania; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lehigh hosts Boston University after Lily Fandre scored 21 points in Lehigh’s 64-45 victory against the Colgate Raiders.

The Mountain Hawks are 5-2 on their home court. Lehigh is ninth in the Patriot with 18.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Leia Edwards averaging 5.5.

The Terriers are 0-4 in conference games. Boston University ranks third in the Patriot shooting 32.4% from 3-point range.

Lehigh makes 42.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.0 percentage points higher than Boston University has allowed to its opponents (38.5%). Boston University averages 57.0 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 68.3 Lehigh allows.

The Mountain Hawks and Terriers meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jessie Ozzauto is shooting 35.9% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountain Hawks, while averaging 12.5 points and 3.1 assists. Fandre is shooting 43.1% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Bella McLaughlin is averaging 6.4 points for the Terriers. Anete Adler is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountain Hawks: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 25.2 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.0 block per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Terriers: 2-8, averaging 57.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 4.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.