Fallah leads Oklahoma State against Baylor after 21-point outing

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12) Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Baylor Bears (10-5, 0-3 Big 12) at Oklahoma State Cowboys (13-3, 1-2 Big 12)

Stillwater, Oklahoma; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bears -1.5; over/under is 167.5

BOTTOM LINE: Oklahoma State faces Baylor after Parsa Fallah scored 21 points in Oklahoma State’s 83-71 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Cowboys are 11-0 on their home court. Oklahoma State is third in the Big 12 with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Fallah averaging 4.4.

The Bears are 0-3 in Big 12 play. Baylor leads the Big 12 with 13.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Caden Powell averaging 3.2.

Oklahoma State scores 89.0 points, 14.7 more per game than the 74.3 Baylor gives up. Baylor has shot at a 49.0% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points higher than the 42.4% shooting opponents of Oklahoma State have averaged.

The Cowboys and Bears match up Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fallah is averaging 14.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Cowboys. Anthony Roy is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

Powell is averaging 6.8 points and eight rebounds for the Bears. Cameron Carr is averaging 18.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 7-3, averaging 86.5 points, 33.1 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 6.0 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Bears: 6-4, averaging 89.5 points, 39.6 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.