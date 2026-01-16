Falk leads Pepperdine against Oregon State after 26-point showing

Oregon State Beavers (13-6, 5-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (11-7, 2-4 WCC) Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Oregon State Beavers (13-6, 5-1 WCC) at Pepperdine Waves (11-7, 2-4 WCC)

Malibu, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pepperdine hosts Oregon State after Lina Falk scored 26 points in Pepperdine’s 71-53 win over the Pacific Tigers.

The Waves are 8-2 on their home court. Pepperdine is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Beavers are 5-1 against WCC opponents. Oregon State scores 66.8 points while outscoring opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Pepperdine makes 43.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Oregon State has allowed to its opponents (37.4%). Oregon State has shot at a 44.3% rate from the field this season, 6.9 percentage points greater than the 37.4% shooting opponents of Pepperdine have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shorna Preston is averaging 9.1 points, 9.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Waves. Elli Guiney is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nene Sow is averaging 4.4 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Beavers. Jenna Villa is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Waves: 5-5, averaging 67.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Beavers: 8-2, averaging 65.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points.

