Fairleigh Dickinson visits Williams and LIU

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-4, 5-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-6, 5-0 NEC) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (14-4, 5-0 NEC) at Long Island Sharks (9-6, 5-0 NEC)

New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LIU hosts Fairleigh Dickinson after Janessa Williams scored 24 points in LIU’s 79-68 victory against the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Sharks are 4-1 in home games. LIU scores 69.6 points while outscoring opponents by 6.8 points per game.

The Knights are 5-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is 4-4 against opponents with a winning record.

LIU averages 7.2 made 3-pointers per game, 2.9 more made shots than the 4.3 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 67.3 points per game, 4.5 more than the 62.8 LIU allows to opponents.

The Sharks and Knights meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kadidia Toure is averaging 19.6 points, 10.1 rebounds and 2.2 steals for the Sharks. Solangelei Akridge is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Rebecca Osei-Owusu is averaging 6.2 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Knights. Kailee McDonald is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5, averaging 66.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 70.0 points, 38.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

