Fairleigh Dickinson visits Saint Francis (PA) after Ricks’ 21-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-4, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-12, 0-1 NEC) Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m.…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (10-4, 1-0 NEC) at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (0-12, 0-1 NEC)

Loretto, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) takes on Fairleigh Dickinson after Shelby Ricks scored 21 points in Saint Francis (PA)’s 73-69 loss to the Le Moyne Dolphins.

The Red Flash are 0-4 in home games. Saint Francis (PA) has a 0-10 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 1-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson ranks second in the NEC with 12.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Rebecca Osei-Owusu averaging 2.8.

Saint Francis (PA) is shooting 35.0% from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points lower than the 35.8% Fairleigh Dickinson allows to opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 66.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than the 74.1 Saint Francis (PA) allows to opponents.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aleah James is averaging 12 points, 3.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Red Flash. Ricks is averaging 10.7 points over the last 10 games.

Kailee McDonald averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.4 points while shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc. Ava Renninger is shooting 40.5% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Flash: 0-10, averaging 52.3 points, 31.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points per game.

Knights: 8-2, averaging 67.0 points, 38.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 47.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.