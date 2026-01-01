Fairleigh Dickinson visits Mercyhurst after Martin’s 20-point game

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-10) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-8) Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Fairleigh Dickinson…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (3-10) at Mercyhurst Lakers (5-8)

Erie, Pennsylvania; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst faces Fairleigh Dickinson after Qadir Martin scored 20 points in Mercyhurst’s 82-61 win against the Binghamton Bearcats.

The Lakers have gone 4-0 in home games. Mercyhurst is 2-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Knights have gone 0-8 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is fourth in the NEC with 23.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Taeshaud Jackson averaging 5.4.

Mercyhurst’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.4 per game Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 9.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Mercyhurst gives up.

The Lakers and Knights match up Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bernie Blunt is averaging 16.2 points for the Lakers. Jake Lemelman is averaging 13.5 points and 1.6 steals over the last 10 games.

Eric Parnell is shooting 39.4% and averaging 11.4 points for the Knights. Joey Niesman is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 3-7, averaging 65.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points per game.

Knights: 3-7, averaging 70.3 points, 36.1 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 5.3 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

