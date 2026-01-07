Fairleigh Dickinson Knights take on the Chicago State Cougars, seek 4th straight victory

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-4, 2-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-14, 0-2 NEC) Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (11-4, 2-0 NEC) at Chicago State Cougars (1-14, 0-2 NEC)

Chicago; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson is looking to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Knights take on Chicago State.

The Cougars are 1-1 in home games. Chicago State is 0-13 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Knights have gone 2-0 against NEC opponents. Fairleigh Dickinson is the best team in the NEC giving up only 52.5 points per game while holding opponents to 34.6% shooting.

Chicago State scores 56.4 points per game, 3.9 more points than the 52.5 Fairleigh Dickinson allows. Fairleigh Dickinson’s 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.5 percentage points lower than Chicago State has allowed to its opponents (44.4%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Natalia Williams is shooting 39.5% and averaging 7.9 points for the Cougars. Chloe Sisco is averaging 0.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kailee McDonald averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 11.5 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Ava Renninger is averaging 12.6 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 0-10, averaging 55.3 points, 28.8 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 9.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Knights: 9-1, averaging 69.4 points, 40.0 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 44.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

